Cops seize $.3m in ganja during central raid

Firearm and ammo seized by TTPS – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police seized a modified glock 19 pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition in an intelligence-led raid on March 6.

On Thursday, a police statement said officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) raided a warehouse on Ramsingh Street, Cunupia, between 2 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, and seized 50 high-grade marijuana trees valued at $300,000 along with the modified pistol.

Police also arrested a 35-year-old man at the property who was taken to the Couva Police Station.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh and carried out by members of the Central Division Task Force, Area South, led by Supt Baird, Sgt Persad and PC Carter.

PC Dass is continuing enquiries.

Narcotics seized in raid by TTPS. – Photo courtesy TTPS