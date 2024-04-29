Ameen: Landfill fire chasing Guanapo residents from homes

News

Khadijah Ameen –

ST AUGUSTINE MP Khadijah Ameen is demanding the government stop the noxious fumes emitting from the Guanapo Landfill, forcing residents of out their homes.

In a statement on Sunday, Ameen called for “immediate and decisive action to address the alarming environmental hazards plaguing the La Retreat/Heights of Guanapo area managed by the Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL).”

The statement said her demand was prompted by a fire at the landfill on Sunday, “that is affecting the eyes, nose, throats and lungs of residents forcing them to flee their homes.”

Ameen said she was contacted by parents who were worried about the safety of their children owing to the high levels of air pollution. Some she said have had to seek medical attention.

“Residents have also complained that the contamination of the rivers in the area has rendered the water unfit for consumption and daily use, yet many individuals, including children, continue to be exposed to these hazardous conditions,” the statement read.

“MP Ameen is urging the government to heed the concerns of the community and take swift and decisive action to rectify the situation and she emphasises the urgent need for comprehensive scientific analysis to assess the extent of pollution and its impact on the community.

“Immediate measures must be implemented to mitigate pollution and ensure the health and safety of residents are prioritised.”