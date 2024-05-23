Cops mum on men ‘arrested’ for Anisha’s kidnapping

News

Anisha Hosein. –

Police were mum about social media reports on Wednesday that two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of doubles vendor Anisha Hosein.

On May 18, the 27-year-old mother of one was abducted from her workplace in El Dorado. Hosein was grabbed by armed men and forced into a silver Nissan B15 while preparing to open a branch of the popular Sauce Doubles at the time.

Her husband Richie Singh was grazed by a bullet from one of the men when he tried to intervene. The car was found abandoned several hours later in Maracas, St Joseph.

When reports of the arrests were posted to social media on Wednesday, Newsday called the head of the police service’s corporate communications unit, Joanne Archie.

“Do not listen to reports that come from social media but wait until something official has come from the police,” she said.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which has been involved in Hosein’s case, were also mum.

Up until 8 pm on Wednesday, there was no update from police on Hosein’s whereabouts.

On May 21, head of the police Specialised Support Division ACP Wayne Mystar, speaking on internet radio station Power 102 Digital, said Hosein’s relatives received the ransom demand and were negotiating with the kidnappers. Later that same day, Hosein’s husband posted on Facebook that reports of a ransom demand were not true.

During the May 21 interview, Mystar said that the kidnappers appeared to have tactical training.

“Based on that particular footage and other situations we observed, those persons are trained to operate tactically and covertly, so there is a level of training.”

Newsday tried to call Mystar for comment on the matter, but all attempts went unanswered.

Former head of the National Operations Centre (NOC) Garvin Heerah told Newsday on May 21 that although the investigation is at a delicate stage, he believed it was important the police provide the public with frequent updates.

Heerah suggested the public was less likely to provide tips unless they felt confident it would be acted on.

“It’s very important for the TTPS to establish and maintain an ongoing situational awareness media brief so as to provide updates and case development.

“This approach will strengthen the trust and confidence of the citizenry in the TTPS.”

Heerah acknowledged there were aspects of active kidnapping investigations that cannot be disclosed.

“Understandably, there may be intelligence that the general public may or may not be privy to… There are numerous dynamics to managing a kidnapping operation. As you would appreciate, not all is for the public domain, as it would involve covert policing tactics.”

The public support for Hosein and her family continues to grow throughout the country and on social media.

On May 20 in Acono Road, St Joseph, hundreds of people, including family members, neighbours and well-wishers, turned up to a candlelight vigil for Hosein.

The vigil was organised by St Joseph residents who chanted, “Trinidad and Tobago, enough is enough!” as they walked from Acono Road to Greenhill.

Flagbearer at the vigil Willon Ivan Nurse told Newsday he believed there was a disconnect between the government and a society living in terror.

“Too much of women being murdered; too much of men being killed in the street.

“The Opposition is doing nothing; the Ministry of National Security is doing nothing. They don’t know how to fight crime.”

He said the turnout was positive and “shows the people are truly fed up.”

Nurse called on the police to be more visible and increase the number of patrols countrywide.