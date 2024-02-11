CoP orders more DUI patrols after 8th fatal accident for 2024

News

First responders attend to an accident victim near Piarco traffic lights on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on February 10. – ROGER JACOB

Eight people have lost their lives in road traffic accidents for the year to date, according to police road safety co-ordinator Brent Batson.

That makes a little over one person losing their lives per week, and Batson told Sunday Newsday this figure is on par with last year’s tally for the same period.

Now that Carnival is in full swing, Batson said Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has mandated breathalyser technicians to be on standby to catch intoxicated drivers.

“We also appeal that anybody that is going behind the wheel of a vehicle is sober and the persons are going to consume alcohol you do so responsibly, and designated driver or utilise taxis, maxis, or rideshare services,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police has also instructed breathalyser technicians to be on standby for DUI exercises, as well as incidents which may involve drunk driving. So we’re asking persons to please consume and enjoy alcohol responsibly if you’re on the roadway.”

For the Carnival period, he urged people to check the daily newspapers for traffic restrictions and advised motorists to have all their relevant documents readily available to show officers. This includes driver’s permits, certificates of insurance and inspection certificates.

On Frdiay, Radica Mohammed, 44, of Poonah Road, Williamsville became the latest road fatality. Police reports said Mohammed was standing on the side of Sisters Road with her husband Steve, 54, around 9 am when an 18-year-old Presentation College student lost control of his vehicle and collided with them.

They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where Mohammed died. The teenage driver was taken to the Princes Town Police Station where a breathalyser test confirmed he was not intoxicated.

Doctors told police Mohammed’s husband did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.Among the other road fatalities this year are Sherma Thomas and Kareem Thom who were killed in Tobago when their vehicle crashed along the Claude Noel Highway on January 14. They were the first road fatalities on the island in 2024.

Homidath Beharrysingh, 52, of Chaguanas, was killed while attempting to cross the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Brentwood on January 15.

Soverall Forrester, 36, of Moruga died on January 16 when he lost control of his vehicle along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Tarouba. A homeless man was killed along the Beetham Highway on January 26.