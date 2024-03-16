Cop among 4 killed in Harpe Place gun attack

News

Police car at the scene of a crime. – File photo by Roger Jacob

Police are on the scene at an apartment complex at Harpe Place in East Port of Spain, where several people were shot and feared dead during a mid-morning attack on March 16.

Of the nine people who were hit, early reports state that four of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

One of the deceased is said to be a police corporal who is a member of the police band.

There was rapid gunfire mid-morning, and when the gunfire subsided, at least four victims were motionless on the ground.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a man lying motionless between two cars in the car park and another victim nearby.

Scores of residents and onlookers gathered and appeared to be in shock over the horrific incident.

Police have cordoned off the scene as angry residents gathered nearby questioning the absence of static patrols in the community.

This is a breaking story which will be updated.