Chief Secretary to speak at investment seminar in London

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine –

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine will be the keynote speaker at the Caribbean Council 2024 business and investment seminar, on May 1, at the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, London, England.

The seminar will focus on Tobago and the opportunities available for investors.

The Caribbean Council website describes Tobago as largely undeveloped with “many opportunities to develop new projects – whether in the tourism space where there is demand for new hotel room capacity, new resorts and new tourism attractions; in agriculture where there is an appetite to move into agro-processing or agro-tech to improve production; or in other areas such as digitisation and creative industries.”

The council said the island boasts many skilled professionals owing to the free access to tertiary education over decades.

The seminar will be chaired by Lord Bruce of Bennachie.

Leading investors and executives from the public and private sector will be present to share their experiences and advice on doing business in Tobago.

Tobago has won global awards for its hotels, natural environment and travel products including Caribbean Leading Hotel 2020, UNESCO biosphere designation, Caribbean Nature Park of the Year; and World Travel Market Silver Award.

Also representing the island will be Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream which has been confirmed as the official drinks sponsor for the Caribbean Council’s annual reception at the House of Lords, London, on May 1.

In a media release, the company said this year’s reception promises to be particularly memorable, with the attendance of Augustine. It said his participation underscores the event’s significance in fostering dialogue and partnerships that span the Caribbean, Central America and the United

Kingdom, further enhancing the cultural and economic ties between these regions.

Tobago Gold has a special connection to the Caribbean Council, having been a member before stepping into the spotlight as this year’s exclusive rum sponsor.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream as the official drinks sponsor for our annual reception,” said Maria Laino, a spokesperson for the Caribbean Council.

The reception will welcome around 250 distinguished guests, including senior business leaders, investors, diplomats, members of parliament, peers, and select members of the press.

“Tobago Gold is thrilled to bring our liquid gold to the lips of the esteemed guests at the Caribbean Council’s annual reception,” said Lars Soderstrom, founder/president of Tobago Gold Group.

“As a brand that prides itself on crafting the most uniquely profiled rum cream that captures the essence of the Caribbean, we see this as a perfect opportunity to share our passion and tradition with a wider audience. We’re looking forward to an evening of meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences.”

The event will also be attended by new chair of the company, Ute Hagen of Germany, an ex Divisional Global Marketing Director, Proctor & Gamble.