Chaguanas soldier in court charged with wounding

The 24-year-old member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in Preysal last month has appeared in the High Court.

On May 8, Steffon Henwood of Fletcher Road in Chaguanas appeared before master Sarah De Silva, charged with wounding the 20-year-old woman with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

The accused soldier was not called upon to plead as the charge laid by Cpl Hall was indictable.

De Silva granted Henwood $60,000 surety bail. As a condition of the bail, Henwood must keep at least 100 metres away from the woman.

The case was adjourned to August 12.

The charge stemmed from a dispute over cellphone calls in a car along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Preysal on April 1.

The woman was stabbed and left in the car. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was warded for several days.

On April 2, at around 9.30 am, Henwood was standing on the pavement under the walkover along Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando.

He stepped off the pavement and was struck by a deluxe coach bus carrying passengers.

He fell to the ground with multiple injuries, and he, too, was taken to the hospital.

He remained there under police guard and was recently discharged.