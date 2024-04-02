Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council calls on THA: ‘Give us our recreation ground’

Tobago

The Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council is hoping that the Mt Pleasant Recreational grounds will be handed over to them in the not-too-distant future.

This was the sentiment from the council’s president, Henry Smith, as he addressed the 49th annual sports meeting on Monday at the grounds.

Smith said, “I am calling on the Chief Secretary to make it possible to hand over the Mt Pleasant Recreational Grounds to the community council.”

Speaking to Newsday afterwards, he said: “Over the years, the Tobago House of Assembly has been spending unnecessary money because the people who they put here to maintain this grounds and facility. I hope they can give us as the council with responsibility for the area.”

He added: “Both the ground and the facility is not being maintained properly and then too people come in and vandalise the place, so we really hope they would hand it over to us.” He said the council intends to write officially to the Assembly.

Attempts to contact THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development, and Sport Terrance Baynes were unsuccessful as all calls went unanswered.

The event started shortly after 1 pm with 39 races—a feat Smith said he was proud of. “This year, I am delighted – it is a lot of work, but we are definitely looking forward to our 50th year next in 2025.”

The council also honoured Jean Scott-Henry. Scott-Henry served as the council’s secretary for five years and was then elected as its vice president.

Two years later, she was elected president—a position she held for four years. The council said that she has become an asset and it recognized her unwavering contribution. She was grateful to be selected.

“I am elated to be the honoree. Over the years, I worked hard with this sports and members of this council think it was fitting to honour me this year, I want to thank them and also say we at the council are looking forward to next year, the 50th year.”

An Easter bonnet parade was held at the end of the sports meet.