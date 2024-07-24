Fyzabad labourer, 35, shot dead

News

South Western Division police are on the scene in Fyzabad, where a man was shot dead midmorning on July 24.

The police identified him as labourer Prince Ralph Maingot, 35, of Delhi Road.

Initial reports are around 11.15 am, a Nissan B14 car pulled up at the front of Maingot’s home, and then gunshots were heard.

The car was then seen driving out of the street, and Maingot was found lying motionless with head wounds.

The first responders were PC Thomas and WPC Forrester of the Emergency Response Patrol, who alerted other police, including officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.