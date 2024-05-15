Bulk carrier catches fire near Port of Spain harbour

News

Members of the National Energy Corporation of TT’s National Energy Resilience Team, right, work to extinguish a fire on board bulk carrier AV Aqua Marine in the Gulf of Paria near the Port of Port of Spain on Tuesday morning. – ROGER JACOB

DURING the early hours of Tuesday morning, residents of Port of Spain overlooking the Gulf of Paria could see a thick cloud of black smoke coming from the harbour as the AV Aqua Marine, a bulk carrier, caught on fire.

Speaking with Newsday, the National Energy Corporation of TT’s corporate communications officer said, after reciept of an emergency call for assistance from the Coast Guard at 8.48 am, its National Energy Resilience Team was deployed.

Responding to the fire at 9.20 am, the team used its 1,200 gallon-per-minute firefighting monitor system and was able to extinguish the flames onboard.

The flames were extinguished by 11.10 am and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the vessel has not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Newsday called the Port Authority but got no response.

When contacted, Coast Guard representatives declined comment.

In February, two police service coastal support officers were injured when their boat’s engine exploded at sea.

In 2023, a fire onboard the MV Cabo Star stranded passengers for 17 hours, causing a major disruption to travel between Trinidad and Tobago.