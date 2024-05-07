Barrackpore man, 34, wounded in police-involved shooting

News

San Fernando General Hospital – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A MAN caught red-handed throwing objects at passing vehicles has been wounded in a police-involved shooting in the Barrackpore district on May 7.

The man, 34, believed to have a psychological disorder, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and was in critical condition.

The police said at around 12.18 pm, a corporal and a constable were on enquiries in the Barrackpore district.

On reaching the Number Two Scale on the New Colonial Road, they saw a man throwing bricks at vehicles.

The officers tried to speak to the man, instead, he approached the corporal with a cutlass and lunged towards him.

The policeman shot the man, who was taken to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.