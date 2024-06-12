FCB refurbishes Moruga HDC playpark

News

From left, minister in the ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce, minister of Housing and Urban Development, Camille Robinson Regis, Managing Director of the HDC Jayselle MacFarlan and Assistant GM of FCB international trade centre during a tour of a new play park at Gomez Trace, Moruga HDC development on June 11. – Photo by Lincoln Holder.

First Citizens Bank (FCB) helped the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) reopen a playpark at its Gomez Trace, Moruga development on June 11.

In a release on June 12, FCB assistant general manager of international trade centre Keshwar Khodai said: “This collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents, particularly the younger generations who will benefit immensely from these recreational spaces.

“The release said FCB acknowledges the importance of communal areas in fostering social engagement and physical well-being, which is why it pledged its assistance in 2018 to revitalise the infrastructure of multiple play parks.

It said the refurbished play parks will feature upgraded equipment, fresh landscaping, and improved amenities “to ensure that children of all ages can enjoy the facilities to the fullest.

“Through this investment, First Citizens reaffirms its dedication to endorsing initiatives that cultivate lively, inclusive, and sustainable neighbourhoods.

“The release said the refurbishment is being done in two phases, with the first park at Harpe Place, Port of Spain being reopened on May 29.

The final park in phase one, Adventure Park, Plymouth, Tobago, is still to be renovated.