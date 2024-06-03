Bail for mechanic charged with kidnapping Anisha Hosein-Singh

News

Anisha Hosein-Singh. –

A Master of the High Court has granted $150,000 bail to a Maracas, St Joseph mechanic on the charge of kidnapping doubles vendor Anisha Hosein-Singh for ransom on May 18.

Kevin “Pa” Augustus appeared before Master Sarah De Silva on June 3. He was charged on May 29, by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit who received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

A sufficiency hearing has been set for March 17, 2025.

Augustus is represented by attorneys Alexia Romero and Kurren Hall.

Hosein-Singh and her husband were setting up their business, a doubles stall, in El Dorado on May 18, when two armed men wearing ski masks.

The victim was dragged into a silver B-15 car. One of the men shot her husband in the face approached.

The car then sped off, a statement from the police said. A silver Nissan was found abandoned several hours later in Maracas, St Joseph.

Family, neighbours and other well-wishers held a candlelight vigil for Hosein at Acono Road, St Joseph on May 20.

Hosein-Singh was released near the Caroni Cremation site on May 22. A passerby took her to the St Joseph police station.

The statement said on May 23, officers of the Inter-Agency Operational Unit went to a forested area at St John’s Road, St Augustine, where they encountered four men.

Police said while officers were trying to apprehend them, they were shot at and returned fire, fatally wounding the four.

A rifle and a pistol were found at the scene.

The police said during their investigations, another suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.