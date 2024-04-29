Autism Tobago awareness fair a success

News

Isaiah Derrick has fun with moko jumbies at the Autism Tobago awareness fair on April 27. – Photo courtesy Visuals Style

AUTISM Tobago hosted an autism awareness fair on April 27 at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Tobago.

The event, celebrating Autism Awareness Month, was geared towards promoting social engagement between autistic children and other members of the public.

Grace James, secretary of Autism Tobago, told Newsday on April 29, “The purpose of the fair was for the public to come out and interact with the autistic children, for them to realise that they are not different from their own – they just view things differently.”

Mikayla Johnson enjoys a horse ride courtesy Healing with Horses at the Autism Tobago awareness fair on Saturday, Buccoo Integrated Facility, Tobago. – Photo courtesy Visuals Style

Among the activities at the fair were horse riding, courtesy Healing with Horses; bouncy castle; go-kart; a petting zoo; and games such as egg and spoon.

“The fair went well, it was well supported with a fair turnout…The children enjoyed themselves thoroughly,” she said.

James said Autism Tobago, which has been in existence since 2010, is planning to organise more sporting activities for the children.

She said autism awareness in Tobago still not at a satisfactory level.

“It all depends on the parents. There are a lot of autistic persons in Tobago that go undiagnosed.

“They are not attached to Autism Tobago because they don’t want to be labelled.”

Parents Keron Trim and Candace Washington with their child Kai Trim at the Autism Tobago awareness fair on April 27. – – Photo courtesy Visuals Style

She said some parents do not want to accept that their child is autistic.

“A lot of parents, you know we live in the taboo way where they think somebody do the child something.”

She said parents have the choice to pay privately to get their child assessed or get it done for free at the Child and Adolescent Centre, Scarborough General Hospital.

Vanessa Alfred holds a snake at a petting zoo on April 27 at the Autism Tobago awareness fair at Buccoo Integrated Facility. – Photo courtesy Visuals Style

She said parents sometimes blame themselves, so education about autism is essential.

Autism Tobago has about 100 active members, James said, and the NGO is continuing to grow.

However, she said a place to call home is needed. She believes this would help parents as well, as the group would also like to run a daycare centre for autistic children.

James said the group continues to lobby the THA for assistance to make an impact on the island.