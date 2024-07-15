President launches pan camp at President’s House

News

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, with camp participants at the launch of the first President’s Pan Camp at President’s House, St Ann’s on July 15. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo said the first ever President’s Pan Camp was the culmination of months of hard work by committed and gifted citizens who pulled together to make her vision a reality. She said the event gave her cause not just for tremendous happiness, but also for tremendous hope.

Speaking during the opening of the Pan Camp on July 15 at President’s House, St Ann’s, Kangaloo said.

“That vision is the vision that I shared during my address on the occasion of my inauguration last year, of using the Office of the President to advocate for the adoption in our communities of youth programmes based on the panyard model – not just limited to specific periods in the year, but on a year-round basis.”

Kangaloo said on July 15, Trinidad and Tobago woke up to the news that there had been 15 murders over the weekend.

“In the teeth of such unspeakable atrocity, the panyard model affords us a different reflection of ourselves. It shows us one pathway out of the darkness. If there is a feeling of hopelessness in TT at this time, the panyard model offers us a path back to hope.

“The model provided by the steelband movement in its preparations for Panorama – the discipline and the structure that the panyard brings into the lives of young people each year in the lead up to Carnival; the exposure to the transformative and healing power of the music of the steelpan; the wisdom and the life lessons taught them by their role models; and the composure and self-control that mastery of the instrument require – all of these combine to provide us with one of the most powerful tools for societal change available anywhere in the world.

“I believe that the widespread adoption of the panyard model has the potential to be among the most powerful anti-crime measures our country will ever see.”

President Christine Kangaloo speaks at the launch of the first President’s Pan Camp at President’s House, St Ann’s on July 15. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Kangaloo called on the public to incorporate the steelpan into their everyday lives. She said the fanfare played as she entered had been recorded entirely on pan and played for the first time on July 15.

The five-day pan camp will teach 22 students who have had no previous experience in playing pan. The campers were selected from the Cotton Tree Foundation, the Scout Association, the Girl Guides Association, and six police youth clubs.

The camp, which runs from July 15-19, will be divided into two daily sessions. During the morning session, the 22 campers, ages 12-21, will be taught how to play pan. In the afternoon session, they will be joined by 50 other young people and take part in sit-down seminar-type sessions where they will have discussions with leading pan professionals and cultural icons on a wide range of topical and pressing social, cultural and personal issues.

The campers said they were glad for the opportunity. Tsehaia Telesford said she was looking forward to making friends and learning new things.

Yrral Forde said, “I feel like it’s a privilege to be invited here and I think I’ll learn plenty things.”

Lamar Benjamin said he was excited to be part of the camp.

“I felt I worked very hard in the Scouts and that’s why I joined the Scouts.”

Shyniya John said, “I feel great. I would love to experience it for the first time. It’s nice to be here and play the steelpan, so I feel I’d have a great time.”

Coordinating team member Junia Regrello said the panyard model would be a place where children could craft their pan-playing skills.

“Most importantly, they can gain the discipline and the commitment that pan-playing requires, as well as the social skills that are necessary for their lives.

“Their experience at the panyard is also important as it gives them a sense of belonging.

“Other benefits are an exposure to team building and leadership. The activities and interactions transcend age and ethnicity and social status. The panyard is the great equaliser.”

The Combined Junior Band performs at the President’s Pan Camp launch on July 15 at President’s House, St Ann’s. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she felt the President was sent as a divine connector to help the organisation get where it wanted to go.

“Since I became Pan Trinbago president, we tried our best to change the mantra, because we thought it was very important to focus on the social aspect of the instrument. We started to talk about pan as a vehicle for social transformation and change, about financial and social prosperity in pan, and about pan as community soul, a place where members of the community can channel their energy to change our young people.

“The panyard will definitely teach a lot, there’s a lot to be learned. They will learn to co-operate with each other, about team spirit, the spirit of compromise and compassion, emotional intelligence, and most importantly conflict resolution.

She called for a focus on women in the panyard, both those who came to play and those who came to monitor their children, in order to affect the change in the community to the reduction of crime.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said the camp sought to highlight the role of panyards in the community, especially where young people interact with older people.

“We see panyards, along with community centres, as that place for social interaction and that safe community space. We see a panyard as so much more than just a place where the national musical instrument is played. It is a fertile space, a safe space where socialisation in Trinidad and Tobago can attain, where community development can build and blossom. It’s a place where young people learn discipline, develop character and positive values.”