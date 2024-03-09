Aché Abrahams makes it to top four in Miss World

News

Miss World TT Aché Abrahams (r) and Miss World Brazil Leticia Frota (l) on the Miss World 2024 stage in Mumbai, India. Abrahams was crowned Miss World Americas and the Caribbean. –

MISS World Trinidad and Tobago 2022 Aché Abrahams is the new Miss World Americas and the Caribbean after getting into the top four of the Miss World pageant.

Abrahams, 24, Lesego Chombo of Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon were the top four contestants at the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India on March 9.

Pyszkova was crowned Miss World while Zaytoun was first runner-up.

The only Trinidadian to win the Miss World pageant was Giselle Jeanne-Marie Laronde-West in 1986. Michelle Khan and Gabrielle Walcott both placed third at the 45th and 58th editions of the Miss World contest in 1995 and 2008 respectively.