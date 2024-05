News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A police-involved shooting in St Augustine has left four men dead.

The men were killed in a forested area at the end of St Michael road off St John’s Road.

The area is also known as “The Zone,” and is said to be frequented by members of the Resistance gang.

Residents reported hearing a volley of gunshots at around 10 am on May 23.

Police were still on the scene at the time of publication.