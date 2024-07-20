No autopsy yet for Santa Flora accident victim

News

Aneiza Lewis – Photo taken from Facebook

THE public is rallying around the bereaved family of 33-year-old accident victim Anezia Lewis who died on July 18 at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Lewis of Santa Flora was struck and rolled over by a car on July 15 around 10 pm in the car park of a bar at the SS Erin Road in Quarry Village, Siparia.

The next day, the driver was fined $9,000 after he pleaded guilty before a Siparia magistrate charged with drunk driving.

At the time, Lewis was still fighting for her life at hospital.

Since the news of the death, many people have taken to social media to offer comforting words to the bereaved family, particularly her mother, Ann Marie Lewis.

One social media user said, “Lord, please lay your hands upon this mother and give her the strength to stand strong at this time. God is Good.”

Another said, “No words could bring comfort to this mom. “I pray, Father, put your arms around her, hold her father. I thank you in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.”

In October 2008, the mother survived a crash at Mosquito Creek in La Romaine that claimed the life of her husband, Ruthven Lewis, Lewis’ father.

Up to July 19, an autopsy was yet to be done.

Investigations are ongoing.