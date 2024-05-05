4 dead, eight wounded in Cocorite ‘bloodbath’

News

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher speaks with a resident at Powder Magazine, Cocorite, on May 5. – Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

Four people are dead and eight people were wounded after a mass shooting in Powder Magazine, Cocorite.

The deceased have been identified as Shaquille Ottley, 22, Antonio Jack 57, Sadiki Ottley, 31 and Jonathan Osmond, 36, all of Phase 1, Powder Magazine.

Police say at about 11 pm on May 4, 12 people were liming at Building F when a dark-colored car, make, model and registration number unknown, drove onto the compound, turned around and stopped at the entrance.

Two men in dark clothes got out of the car and started shooting indiscriminately, then escaped.

Shaqulle and Sadiki Ottley, as well as Jack, were taken to the St James Medical Facility, but they died. Shaquille Ottley and Jack were declared dead on arrival and Sadiki Ottley died shortly after.