Women woken by blows in Gasparillo home invasion

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

TWO women were awakened to the announcement of a hold-up and blows from two assailants during a home invasion in Gasparillo.

The women, who were beaten and robbed, are being treated for their injuries at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

On May 22, Yogita Jhankee, 29, and Dhanwattie Dhanraj, 58, were asleep when they were attacked.

A police report said before going to bed around 9 pm, the women closed the front door to the house, but left it unlocked. That was how the bandits got into the house.

Around 12.45 am, Jhankee was awakened by two masked men in her bedroom, dressed in dark clothing. They announced a hold-up and began hitting her. She was robbed of a Samsung A34 cellphone valued at $2,500 and $350 in cash.

The two men, who could not be seen as the lights were off, then entered Dhanraj’s room.

She was also severely beaten by the men, who stole her cellphone plus $400 in cash before escaping.

Police officers Balkaran and Ashram visited the house, but found no useful information. There were no CCTV cameras in the immediate area.

The suspects could not be found.

The two women were taken to the hospital, where they remain warded.

The CSI was also informed and the police cybercrime unit is tracking the two cellphones.

PC Towine is continuing investigations.