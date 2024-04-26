Man jailed for stealing friend’s car in New Grant

News

– File photo

A man from Guaico Tamana who stole his friend’s car in New Grant earlier this year has been sentenced to 16 months in jail with hard labour.

Gardener Akiel Outram faced High Court master Shabaana Shah on April 17 and pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned to April 25 for submissions from the prosecutor, Cpl Reagan Ramanan, before the court passed the sentence.

Outram was unrepresented at the hearing.

The court heard that the car owner was intoxicated when Outram took the car on January 1. Days later, on January 4, the car was found in the New Grant district.

PC Ali of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department led investigations.

The fingerprints found were traced back to Outram, who confessed to stealing the car and selling a music system to someone in the Sangre Grande district.

Shah then passed the sentence.