Weekend rains see streets flooded

A sudden downpour left streets of Port of Spain flooded on June 4. – Faith Ayoung

After a scorching dry season, rain is a welcome sight across Trinidad and Tobago.

But this weekend’s downpours brought more than just relief. In various parts of north Trinidad, torrential rain caused flash flooding, leaving drivers venturing through floodwaters.

The normally bustling Macqueripe Beach in Chaguaramas was not spared, as the heavy rains created strong waves which battered the retaining walls of the beach facility and put a temporary pause on bathing.

Inclement weather on June 9 left motorists navigating through flash flooding along Tucker Valley Road in Chaguaramas. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Strong waves batter the retaining wall of the Macqueripe Beach facility on June 9. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Inclement weather conditions put a temporary pause on beach activities on June 9 at Macqueripe Beach, Chaguaramas. – Photo by Roger Jacob

A pickup truck drives through flood waters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain after torrential rain. – Photo by Faith Ayoung