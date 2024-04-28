Vaughnette Bigford thrills patrons at Beachfront Jazz

Tobago

Jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford thrills the audience at the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach. – Visual Style

BEACHFRONT JAZZ, the headline event of the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, attracted a good crowd on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach.

Patrons enjoy the music at the Beachfront Jazz, the headline event at the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach. – Visuals Style

Amid the closure of ten beaches on the island owing to the April 26 shark attack at Turtle Beach which seriously injured British tourist Peter Smith, and the cancellation of reef tours in the affected areas, patrons decided to have some fun on land.

Patrons show their dancing skills at Beachfront Jazz on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach. – Visuals Style

A mature crowd was entertained by Bajan saxophonist and Grammy winner Arturo Tappin, but it was veteran jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford who delighted patrons with an enthralling performance.

Jazz fans enjoy the performances at the Beachfront Jazz, the headline event at the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach. – Visuals Style

Organisers are already eyeing a bigger event in 2025 after stepping in to fill the void following the cancellation of the Tobago Jazz Experience hosted by the Tobago House of Assembly.

Bajan Grammy-winning saxophonist Arturo Tappin delights the crowd at the Beachfront Jazz, the headline event at the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, on April 27 at Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach. – Visuals Style

The Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend climaxed on April 28 with Brunch on the Greens at the Fairways Restaurant & Lounge, Lowlands.