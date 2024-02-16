Valencia man in court for cop’s murder

News

Cpl Marlone Mitchell –

THE 21-year-old Valencia man charged with the murder of a police officer on February 9, in Couva, has been remanded into custody.

Anthony Hopkins, of Quarry Road, represented by attorney Taradath Singh, appeared before High Court Master Shabaana Shah on February 15.

He was remanded into custody after the charge was read out to him.

A summary of the evidence the police intend to advance was provided to Hopkins.

Shah was informed the State intends to call 25 witnesses.

Statements from these witnesses are to be filed and served by May 31, and Hopkins is expected to file submissions by June 28.

He returns to court on July 22. The State was represented by prosecutor Randy Ramjag.

Hopkins, who was said to also have an address at Derry Lane, Mc Bean, Couva, was charged with the murder of Cpl Marlone Mitchell after investigators received advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on February 14.

Mitchell, a father of two and a legal officer with the police service, was shot and killed around 1 am outside Lolita’s Bar in Mc Bean, Couva on February 9.

The officer was off-duty and in the company of friends when he allegedly was involved in a confrontation with another patron just before 1 am, a statement from the police said.

The altercation escalated, resulting in Mitchell’s fatal shooting, the statement added.

Later that day, Hopkins surrendered to the Freeport Police Station. Reports indicated Mitchell’s firearm was also later recovered.

Hours after the incident, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher extended condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends and colleagues.

She called on the public to come forward with any information they had to assist investigators.