[UPDATED] Police kill 3 in Monte Grande, Tunapuna

THREE people were shot dead by police at Lovell Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna, early on Saturday, in what police said was an exchange of gunfire.

Two of the deceased were identified by police.

They are 29-year-old Shaquille McGregor, also called “Duss Boss,” of Lovell Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna; and 18-year-old Jadel Shaniqua Ottley. The third victim, a man, remains unidentified.

North Central Division divisional commander Richard Smith said around 5 am, police officers went to the home of the suspects to execute a search warrant for firearms and ammunition.

“Upon their arrival at that premises, there was a violent confrontation with the suspects which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, leaving three people dead. He said two firearms were recovered at the scene, one a 9mm pistol, and the other a Colt revolver.

“Thankfully none of the officers were injured during this confrontation. At this stage, I want to offer my condolences to the bereaved family, as any life lost in any circumstances is a serious blow to our nation.”

Smith said the report would be thoroughly investigated, as he had appointed ASP Rawle Ramharack as the lead investigator into the incident.

In an Instagram live purportedly made by McGregor and shared on social media, someone can be heard saying, “I on Instagram live, I have nothing, I in my boxers, I coming to open the door, I coming to open the door, yeah.”

Outside, someone could be heard saying, “Hands up” repeatedly.

The person repeated, “Hands up, hands up, I have nothing, look ah right here, I have nothing.”

The person outside said, “Put your hands in the air, put your hands in the air.”

The person recording then screams, “Look my hand in the air, look my hand in the air, look I have nothing, allyuh, allyuh, I have nothing,” before screaming unintelligibly until the video was cut off.

Smith said he was aware of the video being circulated.

Asked about whether the police officers involved in the operation were wearing body-worn cams and if they were on,

“I didn’t ask them if the body cams were on, but I know some of them were wearing body cams. It’s an obvious assumption to make that once they have on the body cams they would be on, but I didn’t ask them specifically if the body cams were on.”

He said the bodycam footage would assist in the investigation, which had already started by virtue of the processing of the scene and the bodies by the crime scene unit personnel.

“They would have to do the post-mortem, and then statements will be recorded from witnesses and officers involved.

“In all this investigation, we have oversight by the Police Complaints Authority, the Police Complaints Division and the Professional Standards Bureau. It’s not a fly-by-night investigation, it’s very detailed and thorough.”

Smith said there had been an uptick in violence in the Tunapuna area, more so in the Monte Grande area and surroundings, which was why the police had been conducting exercises because of the gangs existing in that area.

“I wanted to find out on the ground about these people’s characters. You might be surprised, some people might be scared to speak the truth as to what was taking place in the district.”

On January 3, 2024, two people were killed and three injured in a shooting near the Tunapuna Market.

One man died on the spot, and another was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, Mt Hope.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

