[UPDATED] Man shot dead while driving in Tobago

Police car at the scene of a crime. – File photo by Roger Jacob

TOBAGO police are trying to determine a motive for the fatal shooting of a man in Pembroke early on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Jafari Fraser, 23, of Glamorgan.

He is the island’s fifth murder victim for 2024.

Police said around 4 am, they were told that a car had crashed into a shop near the Pembroke Bay Road Bridge.

Fraser was found slumped behind the wheel of the car with gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene and taken to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital, pending a post-mortem.

Tobago Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating.

Fraser’s killing came two weeks after the shooting death of Vernon Thomas, 66, of Mt Grace, Scarborough.

On January 26, Tobago recorded its third murder with the killing of Nigel Julien, 44, also known as Tall Man, of Signal Hill/Lambeau Road, Signal Hill. He was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On January 12, the body of Akinde Bissoon, of Sou Sou Lands, was discovered at Old Grange Tobago. Police said his body bore marks of violence.

The island’s first murder for the year took place on New Year’s Day, with the shooting of dancehall artiste Kareem Small. He was shot while liming with friends near his home at Patience Hill.

In a statement on February 28, Innovative Democratic Alliance political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus weighed in on Tobago’s worsening crime situation.

She said the time had come for Tobago to have representation on the National Security Council, which is headed by the Prime Minister.

Tsoiafatt Angus said Tobago’s inclusion on the National Security Council, should be regarded as “a constitutional right and a crucial step towards ensuring the island’s safety and security.

“Given the urgency of this matter and the pending revision of the constitution, informal arrangements can be made in the interest of national security and by extension the security of Tobago. The IDA believes that Tobago must be part of the National Security Council and all efforts through the legislative agenda should be devoted to addressing this matter in discussions with the central government.”

