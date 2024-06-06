[UPDATED] Man gunned down at Rushworth Street, San Fernando

News

File photo –

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a “known offender” was gunned down at a housing development on Rushworth Street, San Fernando, on the morning of June 6.

Police identified the deceased as Adrian Calliste, 40, of South Oropouche. Sources told Newsday he was known to them for firearm possession and robberies.

A resident, who did not want to be identified, told Newsday around 10.30 am, they heard several gunshots. Describing what she heard as “mucho bulletos,” she said she ducked for cover and did not come out until they had subsided.

After the commotion ended, residents discovered Calliste lying face down in a drain between the buildings. Newsday counted at least eight bullet holes in the nearby wall, washing tub and drain.

Residents said they knew Calliste, who could be found in almost every corner of the city, but did not know why he was on the premises. One speculated that it could have been a “hit.”

“He like he come to check for somebody and them (the killer/killers) come to look for he.”

He said the choice to kill him at the housing complex was “smart,” as it could give the appearance that it was one of its residents who had perpetrated the crime.

Police said inquiries revealed a man wearing a hoodie was seen running away from Rushworth Street near the traffic lights around the time the shots were heard. Homicide Unit, the Southern Division CID, the Gang Unit and the Southern Division Task Force responded.

District medical officer Dr Balkissoon pronounced Calliste dead and ordered his body removed pending an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators recovered 14 spent nine-millimetre shells, three projectiles and two fragments.

In March 2021, Calliste was among four people who were shot at Johnstone Street, San Fernando.

According to reports, Calliste was walking along the street with two other men when a white Hyundai Elantra pulled up and someone inside opened fire, hitting him in the left leg. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.