[UPDATED] Gasparillo woman suspects foul play in brother’s death

FOUND DEAD: Darion Pierre, 20.

Relatives of a man whose body was found at the bottom of a 25-foot high precipice in Gasparillo believe he was killed by someone he knew.

Darion Pierre, 20, was reported missing at around 4 am on May 1 after he did not return home from work the day before and after his family searched but could not find him.

His body was found at around 8 am on May 1 near Cotton Hill Road by a teenager who was walking to school.

Speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Pierre’s sister Dana said he was never a “limer” and was always careful about who he surrounded himself with.

His silver Mazda 323 car, registration PBM 6761 is missing and she said he would never have offered a drop to a random stranger, so she believes someone whom he knew may have answers regarding his death.

“I believe it’s people whom he know, because he’s not that kind of person. He was always sceptical about who he goes around and his surroundings, so he wouldn’t go with anybody whom he didn’t know.

“I believe that they beat him. And he, knowing the kind of person he is, he fought back and they threw him out the car and down the precipice…yes, and that’s how he ended up down there.”

Pierre was preparing to celebrate turning 21 on May 21.

Dana remembered her brother as a happy, helpful person and said although he was younger, he behaved as though he was a “big brother” and always looked out for his sisters. She said he did not deserve such a violent death.

“Seeing it every day on the news, you feel sorry and you think, ‘what is Trinidad really coming to?’ Because everyday it’s somebody’s brother or sister or relative being killed and it’s just sad. Now that it has actually hit home, I really feel it. I never thought that would happen to Darion because he’s such a kind person.”

Speaking about the crime situation, Dana said the police commissioner and national security minister “need to do better.”

“Citizens are losing hope. We have no faith in them. We have no faith at all. We feel unsafe. My son is five and I am afraid to send him places. I feel if I could go to school with him I would do so, because who knows what could happen.”

Dana said she is contemplating leaving Trinidad as she cannot stand the thought of raising her son in a country where families rarely get justice. “If I could take my son and go from Trinidad, I would do it tomorrow.

“To know that crimes are going unsolved and families don’t have any closure because their (relatives) killers will not be put behind bars or dealt with. This is why people take matters into their own hands. Because we have no faith in the justice system.”

