Two drown in Chaguaramas

News

Yachts anchored in Welcome Bay, Chaguaramas. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO people died on May 26 following a car crash which occurred opposite O2 Park, Western Main Road, Chaguaramas.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Jeraldin Matamoro from Maraval and 28-year-old Akel Mark Thomas, from Diego Martin.

Police said that around 8.20 pm, Thomas and Matamoro were driving east along the Western Main Road in Chaguaramas in a silver-grey Hyundai Elantra. When the car arrived near O2 Park it attempted to overtake a line of traffic. The vehicle lost control and swerved off the road, crashing into rocks and flipping.

The car landed on its hood in the waters of Welcome Bay.

Passers-by tried to take the two people from the wreckage but were unsuccessful.

Fire officers took the vehicle out of the water and the bodies of Matamoro and Thomas were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done.

Videos showing people attempting to take the car out of the water circulated social media. One video showed men on the rocky shoreline, one with a rope around his waist, assisting from the shore as a number of passers-by attempted to retrieve the car and save the two.

As they took Matamoro and Thomas from the car, the videos depicted people trying to resuscitate Thomas using CPR.

In the background people could have been heard speaking about the accident.

Relatives of Matamoro confirmed her death but were reluctant to speak to the media.