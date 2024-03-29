Tobago oil-spill clean-up supplies donated

News

Work ongoing on the coast at Scarborough to clean-up the oil spill. – Photo by Jaydn Sebro

THE Tobago Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) has donated $35,000 in cleaning supplies and water to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

The donation, made on March 27, is aimed at assisting in oil-spill rehabilitation on the southwestern coast of the island.

The donation, which took place at TEMA’s headquarters in Bacolet, Scarborough included 15 cases of liquid detergent, 45 cases of paper towels, three bales of garbage bags, 1000 tie straps, 500 cases water and ten bales of toilet paper.

TEMA director Allan Stewart said ADRA responded to its call to help with the clean-up after the February 7 oil spill from a vessel that had run aground.

He said ADRA’s Tobago director Wilfred DesVignes co-ordinated volunteers and collaborated with community leaders and local government officers to identify and implement an effective response.

He said approximately 43 ADRA volunteers helped clean up the coastline from February 11-18, using hoes, rakes and shovels to scrape the “thick asphalt and make heaps which had to be cleared away by machinery such as backhoes.”