THA shake-up, Augustine gives up finance division

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

TWO years after promising to do so, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made wholesale changes to his Executive Council, including deciding to step down as Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy.

In a media release on May 13, Augustine said he will be presenting his final THA budget in June.

Among the other changes include a demotion for Terance Baynes, the former secretary for community development, youth development and sport. Baynes will now be an assistant secretary in the division of infrastructure, quarries and urban development.

In a complete swap, Joel Sampson, who deputised in infrastructure, will take charge of the division of community development.

Former assistant secretary of tourism Megan Morrison moves to a similar designation in the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection. Morrison will assume responsibility for social programmes.

Niall George takes over her position in tourism.

Former assistant secretary in education Orlando Kerr transfers to a similar post in the division of settlement.

Councilor Certica Williams-Orr is now the assistant secretary in finance.