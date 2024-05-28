Students wow On the Pavers for Indian Arrival Day

Celebrating Indian Arrival Day

Dancers from Penal Rock Road Hindu School performed at Indian Arrival Day celebrations hosted by the Ministry of Education on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on May 24. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE latest instalment of the Ministry of Education’s On the Pavers concert series, titled Route to Arrival, saw students from Avocat Vedic Primary, Balmain Presbyterian Primary, Freeport Hindu Primary, Parvati Girls’ Hindu College and Penal Rock Road Hindu Primary perform on the stage.

The audience was treated to songs, dance and tassa at the May 24 event.

THE Ministry of Education kicked off the series of concerts in 2023 at the ministry on St Vincent Street in Port of Spain.

“The Pavers concert series is an opportunity to give demonstrated effect of one element of its cultural transformation policy and provides students the opportunity to gain confidence in their stage presence and profile their talents,” said a ministry release.

Nishane Rampartap danced at the On the Pavers event, hosted by the Ministry of Education ahead of Indian Arrival Day. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Zayn Balleramsingh, 6, performed with the Parvati Girls High School dancers at the On the Pavers series hosted by the Ministry of Education. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Dancers from Parvati Girls’ Hindu College pose at Indian Arrival Day celebrations held by the Minstry of Education on May 24. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Balmain Presbyterian Primary School choir sang at the Ministry of Education’s On the Pavers series at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on May 24. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The sounds of tassa rang out at the Ministry of Education’s On the Pavers series by the Balmain Presbyterian Primary School tassa group. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle