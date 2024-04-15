South Western Division police hold locals, Venezuelans

News

– File photo

South Western Division (SWD) police arrested six people, including a 22-year-old Venezuelan woman, on April 14 for various offences including having a gun, ammunition and marijuana.

A police statement said at around 4.30 am on April 14, SWD Task Force police were on mobile patrol in an Operation Safe Streets exercise near Phillip Avenue.

There they intercepted a green Nissan Almera with four occupants.

The police searched the car and found a Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition under the driver’s seat.

The police arrested the four occupants, a 54-year-old man from Penal Rock Road and three Venezuelans: two men, 29 and 24, and the woman.

The men were taken to the Siparia police station and the woman to the Erin police station.

The police also held two other suspects, a 20-year-old from Beckles Street, Penal, and a 33-year-old from Sobo Village, La Brea, for having 113.42 grammes of marijuana.

Snr Supt Remy, ASPs Mathura, Simon and Corrie, and Insp Prescott co-ordinated the exercise.