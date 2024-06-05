South Oropouche man, 18, to face court on ammo, cocaine charges

News

– File photo

AN 18-year-old man from South Oropouche is expected to face a Siparia magistrate this week when he has been charged with having ammunition as well as cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The police said at around 12.35 am on June 3, acting Cpl Mitchell, PC Mohammed and officers of the Southern Division Task Force were on duty at Red Brick Trace in South Oropouche.

They searched the suspect’s home and found a clear plastic bag containing 19 grammes of cocaine, and ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

The police arrested and took the suspect to the Marabella police station.

PC Mohammed is investigating.