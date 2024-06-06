Singer, composer, radio DJ, music producer Elsworth James dies

News

TRANSITIONED: Music and entertainment icon Elsworth James in a photo posted to his Facebook Page, which accompanied a post announcing his death on Thursday. –

Elsworth James, who enjoyed a stellar decades-long career in culture and entertainment, has died.

A post on his Facebook page on Thursday confirmed his passing.

The post said: “With profound grief, the family of Elsworth James announces the death of our beloved patriarch. Elsworth, known fondly as Father James, was a loving father, grandfather, relative and friend.

“We know the community shares our sadness as he was loved by many. The care shown during his illness made a difference in his life and in the lives of his caregivers, particularly his wife Margaret.

“We are grateful and encourage you to remember Elsworth for his work to elevate calypso music, and his own electric performances. But most of all remember his 1,000 watt smile, his grace under fire and his love for community. Elsworth’s life was a blessing and his memory is our treasure.”

In addition to singing, James was also a composer, a radio DJ and a music producer. He lived in Canada with his family for over 30 years. He had been suffering with dementia for several years.

“We appreciate all expressions of support but we ask for a little time to come to terms with our loss as a family,” the post concluded.

James will be remembered for several calypso hits including I Love Calypso Music, Pan From Heaven, and Afeisha, with the latter being penned in honour of his daughter.

Funeral arrangements are still ongoing.