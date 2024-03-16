Sinanan tells UNC: ‘I am not Jesus’

News

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan – File photo

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told the Opposition that he is no divine entity with the power to control nature.

He made this comment while responding to questions from Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecharan in the House of Representatives on March 15.

Seecharan asked Sinanan to indicate when river courses in Las Lomas, El Carmen, St Helena, Kelly Village and Warrenville would be cleared.

Sinanan replied that those works should be finished by the end of March.

Seecharan asked Sinanan if he could give an assurance there would be no flooding in those areas when the rainy season begins.

Sinanan said, “The ministry will do what it has to do.”

He told Seecharan and other UNC MPs that he had no power to prevent flooding.

Sinanan claimed the Opposition seemed to be suggesting he had that power.

“They might call me Jesus.”

In response to another question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Sinanan said work is underway to address problems along different parts of the Gran Couva Main Road and Cameron Road, Gran Couva.

Minister in the Agriculture Ministry, Avinash Singh, in response to a question from Seecharan, said work is ongoing to dredge a community pond at Depot Road, Longdenville for an agricultural water supply project.

Singh added that this project should be finished by the end of June.