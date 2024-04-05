​Second victim in Couva arson attack dies

News

The house in Exchange Village, Couva where Tyrone “Stephon” Foster died. His uncle, Lester Foster, later succumbed to his injuries. – Photo by Rishard Khan

TWO days after arsonists torched a house in Couva, killing a 25-year-old man, his uncle has also died.

Lester Foster, 52, died before dawn on April 5 at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Foster had burns over 90 per cent of his body.

Foster’s nephew Tyrone “Stephon” Foster died after the family’s home at Anand Yankaran Extension, Exchange Village, was firebombed.

The attack happened at around 2.45 am on April 3 at their Housing Development Company (HDC) duplex while the family was asleep.

Tyrone was a terminal worker at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Foster was among three people who initially survived the attack.

Up to April 5, the two survivors – his sister, Lorna Foster, 54, and Tyrone’s friend Leela Ranjitsingh, 17 – were still warded in hospital.

Ranjitsingh was visiting at the time of the fire.

On April 4, while Foster was fighting for his life, false reports of his death began circulating.

However, police confirmed that he died around 1.30 am on April 5.

Scores of people have been offering condolences to the Foster family, with many calling for justice.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

People with information about the attack can call the Couva police at 636-2333 or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.