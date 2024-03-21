SEA Students 2024 Photo Gallery

News

Students of San Fernando Boys’ RC School celebrate after writing the SEA exam. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Youngsters from across Trinidad and Tobago studied for months for the SEA exam on March 21. Breathing a sigh of reflief now that the exam is over, they celebrated in various ways. Newsday captured them in their moments of celebration.

Here are some of the images we captured:

Sapphire Brathwaite-Jones, 11, poses for a photo outside Gloster Lodge Moravian School where she sat the SEA Exam on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Shenicee Melville and her son, Cassidy Melville, 11, pose for a photo after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) at Gloster Lodge Moravian School on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Several SEA pupils visited Movie Towne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain to take advantage of the SEA cooldown giveaways on March 21. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Movietowne Carousel Park at Invaders Bay Port of Spain welcomed several SEA pupils as they enjoyed the amusement rides, fun activities and SEA cooldown giveaways on March 21. – Photo by Roger Jacob

St Gabriel Girls’ RC School student, Isabella Martin kisses her father Kwame Philip after writing the SEA exam on March 21. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Asia Viarruel and Georgia Johnson of Maria Regina Private School enjoyed the SEA cooldown giveaways at TGIF Fridays Restaurant, Queens Park Savannah Port of Spain on March 21. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Students of Gloster Lodge Moravian School pose for a photo after the Secondary School Assessment (SEA) on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Mercedez Andrews,11, of Sacred Heart Girls’ RC School and her dad, Quincy Andrews pose for a photo on Pembroke St, after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Frehiwotar Acher,11, of St Ursula’ Girls’ Anglican School poses for a photo on Park St, after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Family and friends celebrate with students of St Gabriel Girls’ RC School after writing the SEA exam on March 21. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale