Rowley praises Carib for new manufacturing line: ‘Innovations helping reduce Trinidad and Tobago’s carbon footprint’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, cuts the ribbon at Carib’s new manufacturing line 7 at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs on May 21. Also in the photo are, from left, group CEO ANSA McAL Ltd Anthony Sabga III, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, and Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister says Carib Brewery’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago has a prosperous history that started well before independence.

Dr Rowley was the keynote speaker at the brewery’s Eastern Main Road, Champs Fleurs headquarters for its ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carib’s manufacturing Line 7 on May 21.

He said he believes the new manufacturing line will pave the way for sustainable manufacturing and upskill the workforce through access to world-class equipment while supporting the Government’s focus on diversification and investment, calling it an economic benefit to the country.

Rowley said according to the World Economic Forum, manufacturing ecosystems worldwide face critical challenges due to rapid technological advances and shifting geopolitical dynamics, ranging from decarbonisation and supply chain resilience to data sharing and regulation.

Rowley said these challenges require a collaborative approach, including combining global insights with local nuances to ensure success and sustainability.

“This investment embraces the principles of sustainable manufacturing through greater efficiency in the use of water and energy and also promotes the circular economy by minimising waste generation.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley delivers the keynote address during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carib’s new manufacturing line 7 at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs on May 21. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

He praised the brewery for encouraging the reuse of materials through glass bottle recycling, which will contribute to meeting the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce overall carbon emissions.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change adopted by 196 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on December 12, 2015. The agreement took effect on November 4, 2016.

The agreement goal is to keep the global average temperature below 2°C and limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C.

“With the ever-increasing focus on climate change, manufacturers must continue to make efforts to adopt greener operations and aim towards carbon neutrality.”

Rowley said the Government approved a green manufacturing initiative to encourage and assist local manufacturers in the non-energy sector in adopting and improving green manufacturing processes to increase energy efficiency, reduce waste and produce green products.

“The Government views sustainable manufacturing as not just an ideal but an operational imperative, essential for safeguarding the well-being of our current and future generations.

“The Government will continue to work collaboratively with the private sector to responsibly manage our environmental impacts while improving business performance.”

Rowley said Government looks forward to the new prospects for strategic partnerships and collaborations, specifically in co-packaging and licensed manufacturing agreements, that the new manufacturing line will bring.

He called for diversification, saying it was urgently needed for the country’s economy.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, shakes hands with group CEO ANSA McAL Ltd Anthony Sabga III after unveiling of a plaque at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carib’s new manufacturing Line 7 at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs on May 21. At left is Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

“It is common knowledge that the Trinidad and Tobago economy has long been intertwined with the fortunes of the petrochemical industry, which has exposed us to the vulnerabilities of global oil and gas prices.”

He congratulated the Ansa McAL Group of Companies Ltd and its board and management for what he called their foresight, adaptability, resilience and contribution to “the greater good of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He called the company a leader in beverage manufacturing, saying it is second to none, and described the introduction of its new line as raising the bar of excellence.