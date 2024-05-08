Rowley off to Ghana, Imbert acts as PM

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sits with The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the Emancipation Day procession at the Treasury Building, Port of Spain on August first, 2023. – File photo courtesy OPM

ON May 7, the Prime Minister and his wife travelled to London en route to Ghana to celebrate King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th year of ascension to the Golden Stool and reign as King of Asante.

In his absence, the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley returns.

In 2023, Osei Tutu II and a delegation visited Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate Emancipation Day.

While in Ghana, Rowley will meet with Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne.