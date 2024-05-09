Roof Systems launches second Under One Roof art competition

News

Roof Systems’ Under One Roof art competition is open from May 8. This is the second year the company is hosting the competition for students 11-13 years old. The company launched the event on Carlos Street, Port of Spain on May 7. Applicants must create a structure with a sturdy and functional roof design.

The company said the competition aims to inspire the next generation, discover new talent and spread the message of the importance of shelter for mankind’s survival.

Managing director of Roof Systems Christian Hospedales said he hoped the competition could provide an outlet for young minds to experience learning differently and produce industry leaders who had more than theoretical experience in construction and manufacturing.

“Being fully immersed in the construction and manufacturing industry, we at Roof Systems are always in search of highly skilled people who not only have traditional scholastic achievements on their resume, but loads of practical hands-on experience to go with it.

“We hope that this competition plants seeds in young minds that would eventually develop the future leaders in our industry through a different way of learning.”

He also hoped the competition would become an incubator for future Roof Systems employees.

“I do hope that in 20 years’ time, the Under One Roof competition follows Roof Systems on its growth trajectory. I hope it continues to be oversubscribed and be of real added value to our SEA students and future leaders. We do hope that by then, we would have past and future winners working with us, perhaps even putting on this event as employees of the Roof Systems group.”

Hospedales lauded the creativity and dedication of last year’s participants.

“Last year, we saw some amazing projects that were truly jaw-dropping and inspirational. I was left in awe that these young minds could put together these amazing projects using such basic products and ideas. It was obvious to me then and there that these projects were encouraging these young students to spend countless hours doing their own research in designing and building the final product.”

Entrants can find registration information on the company’s Instagram (@roofsystemsltd) and Facebook page (facebook.com/roofysystemsltd) and should register by May 16.

The winners will be chosen from ten finalists on June 14. First-, second- and third-place finalists will receive a $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 startup account with Republic Bank respectively.