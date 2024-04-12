Robinson-Regis: Rambally has UNC rattled

News

Camille Robinson-Regis – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis says Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally’s public condemnation of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has rattled the party to its core.

Robinson-Regis spoke in the House of Representatives on April 12, hours after Rambally held a news conference in Chaguanas.

At that conference, Rambally said the UNC would not win next year’s general election because of “the continued failure of the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.”

Later, at the start of the sitting, some UNC MPs made inaudible comments across the aisle at government MPs.

This happened as Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Robinson-Regis were answering urgent questions filed by Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath respectively.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds demanded that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal withdraw a derogatory comment he made about Deyalsingh

Moonilal asked, “Which comment are you asking me to withdraw?”

In response to instructions from Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, Moonilal withdrew his remark.

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen was heard asking Forde about comments which government MPs found offensive from UNC MPs.

The behaviour of opposition MPs led Robinson-Regis to make this comment.

“It is clear that what the Member for Chaguanas West has issued is having all of them feeling very antsy.”

Government MPs thumped their desks in response to Robinson-Regis’s statement.

Robinson-Regis, who is also PNM lady vice-chairman, said, “Clearly, they (the UNC) have forgotten the decorum of the Parliament. You need to re-read what Chaguanas West said.”

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram complained that Robinson-Regis was being irrelevant by speaking about Rambally’s statement. Forde overruled Ratiram and allowed Robinson-Regis to answer the question she was directed to answer.