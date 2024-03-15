Republic Bank fixes ATM, point-of-sale issues

News

Republic Bank customers wait to use the ATM service at the Couva branch. – File photo

REPUBLIC Bank says it has resolved issues with automated teller machine (ATM) and point-of-sale transactions, which left customers unable to make purchases or withdraw cash from ATMs on March 15.

It did not say what caused the issues.

Republic Bank customers were unable to use their debit cards on March 15, forcing some to use regular teller services to access their cash.

The bank issued a statement in the afternoon on March 15, saying, “Please be assured that our team worked to restore access to our customers as soon as possible and the situation has since been resolved.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by this service interruption and thank our customers for their patience.”