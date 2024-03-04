Renessa Ortiz wins Miss Tobago pageant

Tobago

Miss Tobago 2024 winner, Renessa Ortiz, right, with Education Secretary and Miss Tobago 2024 judge Zorisha Hackett, at Shaw Park on Sunday. – Photo courtesy Zorisha Hackett’s Facebook

RENESSA ORTIZ says her victory in the Miss Tobago beauty pageant on March 3 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex symbolises growth and new beginnings.

“It is about the achievements I have made in the past two months because this journey started in October where we would have undergone rigorous training. It symbolises new beginnings,” said Ortiz, 23, who represented the village of Golden Lane.

But she said her achievement has not sunk in.

“It still has not registered. I am still in disbelief but at the same time very excited and ecstatic to start this journey,” Ortiz told Newsday on March 4.

A crowd favourite, the aspiring fashion designer beat a field of nine young women from communities throughout the island.

She will represent Tobago at the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago pageant in Port of Spain later this year.

The statuesque beauty, who owns her own clothing business, Ren Creations, said she intends to capitalise on the intervening period.

“I will use the time to prepare mind, body and spirit and just keep up to date with current affairs because that is what Miss World is about. So I am just going to continue what I have been doing for the past four months.”

For her victory, Ortiz received eye wear and a flat-screen television courtesy Courts and a cash award, courtesy Penny Savers Supermarket. Ortiz also won the Miss Intelligence title.

Placing second was Miss Plymouth, Ayanna Baird. The 17-year-old student also won the TT Top Model competition and will get the opportunity to model internationally. She also won the title for best evening gown.

Miss Speyside Monique Joseph placed third while Miss Charlotteville Lily Mc Kenzie and Miss Moriah Jhovell Sealey came in fourth and fifth, respectively.