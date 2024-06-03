Protest in Whiteland over bad road

News

Burning debris at the scene of a protest staged by Whiteland residents on Corosal Road on June 3. –

RESIDENTS of Whiteland in south Trinidad blocked Corosal Road with burning tyres on the morning of June 3 to highlight its bad condition.

Resident Larry Boodram said trucks use the road regularly to transport materials to and from TCL in Mayo, which he believed contributes significantly to its condition.

“These are massive trucks and we do not know if the drivers have authorisation to use this road. We do not want to stop production at the company, but want some sort of redress. Look at the road,” Boodram said.

“About two years ago, the road was fixed halfway. When the rain starts to fall, the road is giving up. This road is not designed for heavy equipment.

“Sometimes when the place is dry, there is too much dust. Is so much the villagers can take.”

Corosal Road. –

He also accused some drivers of speeding.

Boodram said residents would continue protesting until the authorities address the issue.

From around 8 am, the debris was put in the road and set on fire.

The Gasparillo police were called and the road was later cleared.