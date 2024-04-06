Probe into HSM Motors firebombing goes on

News

HSM Auto CEO Mikhail Hosein looks at vehicles damaged in a firebomb attack at his business compound in

Chase Village, Chaguanas, on Thursday. PHOTOS BY Aya nna Kinsale

THOSE responsible for the firebombing at the HSM Motors in Chase Village in Chaguanas remained at large up to April 5 as Central Division police continued to probe the attack, which caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

The police did not divulge details but said investigators were hoping CCTV evidence would help them solve the case.

In a brief phone call with Newsday, HSM CEO Mikhail Hosein said there were no new developments and assessments were ongoing.

He added that 30 workers were affected and promised to inform the public when the business will reopen.

At around 3 am on April 4, three men entered the compound at the Southern Main Road and tossed 11 Molotov cocktails at different places.

Fifteen vehicles of different models, including a Tesla car, were completely burnt.

The blaze also damaged two buildings, the car-sales building at the front and an agricultural division at the back.

At the scene on Thursday, Hosein said no one knew who had firebombed the business.

Since then, the business has been temporarily closed.

Several people, including TT Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) president Visham Babwah and Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram, have expressed their dismay over the attack.

Investigations are ongoing.