Princes Town man held with gun, ammo in bar

News

A gun and ammunition seized during a police anti-crime exercise on April 12. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A 24-year-old man from Princes Town was expected to be charged with having a gun and ammunition while liming at a bar in Chandernagore, Chaguanas.

Central Division police held the suspect, from Sixth Company Circular Road, at Kenny’s Sports Bar at Perseverance Road.

They searched him and found a black Browning pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

The arrest was part of an intelligence-led exercise between 3 pm and 6 pm on April 12 in the Freeport police district.

Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Gloudon, and ASP Ablacksingh co-ordinated the exercise, led by Insp Sylvan, Sgt Nelson and acting Sgt Baboolal.

The exercise also included Cpl Hall, PC Mohammed and police from Couva and Chaguanas CIDs.