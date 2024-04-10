Prime Minister prays for Gaza on Eid

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley prays at the San Fernando Jama Masjid in 2020. – File photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Prime Minister expressed prayers for the people of Gaza in his Eid-ul-Fitr message.

“I express prayers from my heart for the two million plus followers who are caught in the struggle in Gaza and reaffirm that this Government stands firmly behind the international call for an immediate ceasefire, so that there could be urgent and effective relief efforts across that region,” Dr Keith Rowley said.

He commended the Muslim community for standing strong over the centuries, even now when the customary political, economic social and cultural orders are changing.

Muslims, like other religions have met crises, over the centuries,” he said, “(But) when questioned, believers respond almost in unison that their inspiration and devotion are strengthened through their daily reading of the Qur’an, which for them is, unquestionably, the word of Allah.”

Rowley called on the nation to see the celebration of as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s expressions of national unity.

“Trinidad and Tobago is a land of religious diversity and traditions, and it is praiseworthy that we can share with you (the Muslim community) as you recognise the omniscience, omnipotence, omnipresence of an infinitely loving God.”