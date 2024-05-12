Photos of the Day: TTPS celebrate 101st annual sports and family day

News

MARCH-PAST WINNERS: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher (centre) with the Guard and Emergency Branch officers as they celebrate their march-past victory at the

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) held its 101st annual sports and family day at the Police Training Academy’s recreational grounds on May 11.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were present at the event.

Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured these images.

JUMP FOR JOY: The Guard and Emergency branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) celebrate their victory in the march-past parade of the TTPS’s 101st annual sports day celebration held on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

SHARK ATTACK: The Guard and Emergency branch portrayed a shark attack during their winning routine at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

IF YUH HAPPY AND YUH KNOW IT: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher clapped enthusiastically as they cheered on the march-past participants during their presentations. – Photo by Roger Jacob

POLICE BRIEFING?: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher greets Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne of the Special Victims Department at theTrinidad and Tobago Police Service’s 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

LAW AND ORDER: Chief Justice Ivor Archie and his wife Denise, CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were all present at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

FREEZE: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service held its 101st annual sports and family day at the Police Training Academy, St James on May 11. These officers entertained the crowd as they assumed a tactical police stance during their presentation. – Photo by Roger Jacob

TTPS TRANSFORMERS: The Guard and Emergency Branch won the crowd over with their gravity-defying transformation, leading them to also win the coveted march-past title at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s 101st annual sports and family day on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

BOOM BANG: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher as she officially opened the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s annual sports day at the Police Training Academy’s recreational ground on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

MARCH-PAST QUEENS: Tracey Dyer of the TTPS’s Guard and Emergency branch poses with her first-place trophy alongside second-place winner Kenesha Vincent of the Southern Division (right) and Nneka Brown of the Police Academy (left). The trio participated in the TTPS’s 101st annual sports day on May 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob