Photo gallery: Port of Spain mayor’s quarterly inspection parade

News

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne and Senior Superintendent Glenn Charles perform a thorough inspection of the City Police Service ranks for Alleyne’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall on Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain was abuzz on the morning of May 28 with three back-to-back events held by the city police, the council and mayor Chinua Alleyne.

The morning started with a towing demonstration by the city police. This was to show the public the towing procedures they will use from now on with vehicles which do not abide by the city’s parking regulations.

Then came the City Police Service’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall on Knox Street. Alleyene and Snr Supt Glenn Charles inspected the ranks.

This was followed by a simulation of a high-speed chase and arrest by members of the city police in front of City Hall.

The morning ended with the monthly statutory meeting at City Hall, after which Alleyne spoke with members of the media.

Photos by Faith Ayoung

Senior Superintendent Glenn Charles calls the parade to order for the Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the Port of Spain Municipal Police Unit conduct a towing simulation mayor Alleyne’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the Port of Spain Municipal Police Unit conduct a tactical display for mayor Alleyne’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the Port of Spain Municipal Police Unit conduct a simulated arrest for mayor Alleyne’s first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne speaks at his first mayor’s quarterly inspection parade in front of City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne speaks with members of the media at the monthly statutory meeting in City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne speaks at the monthly statutory meeting at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne presents a certificate of commendation to WPC Smith at the end of the monthly statutory meeting in City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Chinua Alleyne, mayor of Port of Spain, speaks with news reporters at the monthly statutory meeting at City Hall on Knox Street, Port of Spain on May 28. – Photo by Faith Ayoung